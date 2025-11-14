What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for HWM FY2026 Earnings?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Howmet Aerospace in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year. The consensus estimate for Howmet Aerospace’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s FY2027 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

HWM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $235.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.29.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.4%

HWM traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,927. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $211.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.7% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,554,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 135.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $40,949,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

