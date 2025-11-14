Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Earnings Results

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 1.400-1.550 EPS.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.69. 2,043,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,296. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 754.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 22.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

