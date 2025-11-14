Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

NYSE CLPR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,811. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.04. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clipper Realty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Clipper Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

