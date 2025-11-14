COPT Defense Properties to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:CDP)

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.
COPT Defense Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years.
COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.5%
CDP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,998. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25.
About COPT Defense Properties
COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than COPT Defense Properties
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Here’s What We Learned From AST SpaceMobile’s Q3 Earnings Report
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Stocks Quietly Leveraging AI While Everyone Chases NVIDIA
- What is a SEC Filing?
- LightPath Stock Eyes 50% Upside on Defense Demand Surge
Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.