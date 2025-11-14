COPT Defense Properties to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:CDP)

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

COPT Defense Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.5%

CDP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,998. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

