Prospect Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Prospect Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.91.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE MCD opened at $307.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.78. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $218.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

