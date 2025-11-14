Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Kane Investment Management Inc.

Kane Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.5% of Kane Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kane Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $999.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,022.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,032.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $820.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $779.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.