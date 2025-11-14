Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.61. Riskified shares last traded at $4.5450, with a volume of 1,059,741 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSKD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Riskified in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Riskified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Riskified from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.89.

Get Riskified alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Riskified

Riskified Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $740.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 11.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Riskified by 61.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 410,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 80,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.