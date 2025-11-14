SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

SBI Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.40, but opened at $40.43. SBI shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 2,032 shares trading hands.

SBI Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.74.

Get SBI alerts:

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.94. SBI had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 14.51%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.