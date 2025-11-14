Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $6.05. Rakuten shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 58,098 shares trading hands.
Separately, Nomura Securities raised shares of Rakuten from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.
