Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $6.05. Rakuten shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 58,098 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura Securities raised shares of Rakuten from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Rakuten alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rakuten

Rakuten Stock Down 12.1%

Rakuten Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

(Get Free Report)

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.