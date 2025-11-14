Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.16. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $6.4470, with a volume of 1,452 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Kumba Iron Ore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kumba Iron Ore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.2254 per share. This represents a yield of 859.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

