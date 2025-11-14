Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $10.80. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $11.3650, with a volume of 2,933,137 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMPX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on Amprius Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 28,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $193,619.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,005,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,855,975.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 65,654 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $447,760.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,041,126.92. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 113,203 shares of company stock worth $772,044 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 2,043.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

