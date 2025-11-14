Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $21.18. Applied Digital shares last traded at $23.4670, with a volume of 14,425,424 shares trading hands.

Applied Digital Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 6.77.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

