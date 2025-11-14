BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.40. BB Seguridade Participacoes shares last traded at $6.4101, with a volume of 22,521 shares traded.

BB Seguridade Participacoes Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.25 million. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a net margin of 87.16% and a return on equity of 84.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participacoes Cuts Dividend

BB Seguridade Participacoes Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.3327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1,065.0%. BB Seguridade Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.72%.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

