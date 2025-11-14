Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $10.5910. Orkla Asa shares last traded at $10.6390, with a volume of 3,335 shares traded.

Orkla Asa Trading Up 4.7%

The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla Asa had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

About Orkla Asa

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

