TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.08, but opened at $32.24. TriMas shares last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 100,301 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on TriMas from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TriMas in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

TriMas Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.35%.The business had revenue of $269.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,363.38. The trade was a 12.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in TriMas during the third quarter worth about $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 35.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in TriMas during the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

