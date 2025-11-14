Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.43, but opened at $20.95. Innovex International shares last traded at $21.5550, with a volume of 87,221 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovex International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Innovex International Trading Up 6.8%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovex International had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 16.66%.The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovex International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Innovex International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Innovex International by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovex International by 29.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Innovex International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovex International during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000.

Innovex International Company Profile

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

