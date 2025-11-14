Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Director Michael Patrick Miller Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,440. This represents a 27.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.97. 199,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,963. The stock has a market cap of $250.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $54.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 53.15%. Puma Biotechnology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 100.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 79,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 22.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 200,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,321 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

