XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

XBiotech Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of XBiotech stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.63. 28,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,343. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBiotech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 27.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in XBiotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in XBiotech by 56.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of XBiotech in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

