Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ WAVE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,224. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WAVE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.