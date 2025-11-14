3,049 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Bought by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.5% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 145,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,092,000 after buying an additional 48,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.9% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.52.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $195.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.66. The company has a market capitalization of $470.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

