Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

