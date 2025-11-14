Antony (Tony) Sage Acquires 555,288 Shares of CuFe (ASX:CUF) Stock

CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF – Get Free Report) insider Antony (Tony) Sage bought 555,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,550.47.
Antony (Tony) Sage also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 7th, Antony (Tony) Sage bought 1,100,000 shares of CuFe stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$20,900.00.
- On Monday, November 10th, Antony (Tony) Sage acquired 94,712 shares of CuFe stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$1,799.53.
- On Thursday, November 6th, Antony (Tony) Sage acquired 20,000,000 shares of CuFe stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$180,000.00.
CuFe Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $10.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.56.
CuFe Company Profile
CuFe Ltd operates as a mineral exploration and producing company. The company explores for lithium, copper, iron ore, gold, niobium, and base metal deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds 100% interest in the JWD iron ore mine project located in the Western Australia; and 55% interest in the Tennant Creek project, as well as 50% interest in the Yarram Iron Ore project located in the Northern Territory.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CuFe
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Here’s What We Learned From AST SpaceMobile’s Q3 Earnings Report
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Stocks Quietly Leveraging AI While Everyone Chases NVIDIA
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- LightPath Stock Eyes 50% Upside on Defense Demand Surge
Receive News & Ratings for CuFe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuFe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.