Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder James Gottwald Sells 2,388 Shares

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Gottwald sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $20,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 754,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,270.50. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Tredegar Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of NYSE TG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 106,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,668. Tredegar Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $296.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.78.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.The company had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tredegar currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
