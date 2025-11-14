Colin Bird Purchases 3,000,000 Shares of Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report) insider Colin Bird bought 3,000,000 shares of Xtract Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £30,000.
Xtract Resources Price Performance
XTR traded down GBX 0.01 on Friday, reaching GBX 0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,093,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,454. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.81. Xtract Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.06.
About Xtract Resources
