Colin Bird Purchases 3,000,000 Shares of Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report) insider Colin Bird bought 3,000,000 shares of Xtract Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £30,000.

XTR traded down GBX 0.01 on Friday, reaching GBX 0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,093,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,454. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.81. Xtract Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.06.

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

