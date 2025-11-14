Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) Insider Tony Ottaviano Sells 1,407,879 Shares of Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Free Report) insider Tony Ottaviano sold 1,407,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.28, for a total value of A$1,803,493.00.

Tony Ottaviano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Tony Ottaviano purchased 135,083 shares of Liontown Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.08 per share, for a total transaction of A$145,889.64.

On Thursday, August 28th, Tony Ottaviano purchased 41,096 shares of Liontown Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.08.

Liontown Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.14.

About Liontown Resources

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

