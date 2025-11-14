Insider Selling: Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) CAO Sells 2,766 Shares of Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CAO John Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $580,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,060. The trade was a 34.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Wabtec Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:WAB traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,613. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $151.81 and a fifty-two week high of $216.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.
Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 70.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 12,800.0% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Wabtec by 6,600.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 370.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
WAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
