Insider Selling: Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) CAO Sells 2,766 Shares of Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CAO John Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $580,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,060. The trade was a 34.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,613. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $151.81 and a fifty-two week high of $216.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 70.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 12,800.0% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Wabtec by 6,600.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 370.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

