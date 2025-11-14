GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) CEO Darren Lampert Sells 56,540 Shares

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) CEO Darren Lampert sold 56,540 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $91,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,651,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,240.22. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darren Lampert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

On Wednesday, November 12th, Darren Lampert sold 70,280 shares of GrowGeneration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $122,287.20.

GrowGeneration Trading Up 0.3%

GRWG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,430. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $99.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.12.

Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $47.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million. GrowGeneration has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 548,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 85,675 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 95.1% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,281,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.