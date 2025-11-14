Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CAE Earnings

CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. 138,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,323. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. CAE has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $897.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. CAE had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CAE during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at $236,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in CAE by 39.4% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

