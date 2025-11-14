What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for EIX FY2026 Earnings?

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Edison International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.12. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Edison International Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 460,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,703. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.64.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,167.24. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

