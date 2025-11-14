Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.56% from the stock’s current price.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6%

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.88. 6,586,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,427,617. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $190.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.