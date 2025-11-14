Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for CRS Earnings

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.81 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.87 EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.14.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $8.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.24. 220,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,086. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.40. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $342.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $843,762.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,240,400. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total value of $4,654,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,074,304.81. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 28,124 shares of company stock worth $6,890,250 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

