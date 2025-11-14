DA Davidson Has Negative Forecast for Target FY2026 Earnings

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Target in a report released on Wednesday, November 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $7.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.61. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2027 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Target Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.52. 2,091,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,252. Target has a 1 year low of $85.36 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,925,898 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,195,953,000 after buying an additional 6,481,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Target by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,624,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,247,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,602,825,000 after acquiring an additional 277,176 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $595,839,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $578,009,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.