Brokers Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals FY2026 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.83.

HBM stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$22.34. 642,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.16. The firm has a market cap of C$8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$8.49 and a twelve month high of C$24.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 1.96%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

