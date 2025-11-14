What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for CVGI Q3 Earnings?

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.66%.The business had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Commercial Vehicle Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 0.9%

CVGI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 71,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,381. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 112,162 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 400,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 259.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.