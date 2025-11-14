FY2026 EPS Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Cut by Cormark

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AYA. CIBC increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aya Gold & Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.14.

TSE:AYA traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.13. 552,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$8.52 and a 52-week high of C$19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.45.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

