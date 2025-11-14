Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for WTW Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.44. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $17.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2026 earnings at $8.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.34 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WTW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $382.00 to $373.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $323.29. The stock had a trading volume of 186,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,659. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.60. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $292.97 and a 1 year high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8,200.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 122.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.