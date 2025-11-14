Inno (INHD) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Inno to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inno and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inno $890,000.00 -$3.21 million -0.96 Inno Competitors $6.79 billion $555.91 million 41.64

Inno’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inno. Inno is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inno 1 0 0 0 1.00 Inno Competitors 293 1699 2433 137 2.53

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inno and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 10.63%. Given Inno’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inno has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Inno shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Inno has a beta of -2.41, meaning that its share price is 341% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inno’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inno and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inno -244.24% -84.48% -74.24% Inno Competitors -5.71% 62.96% 4.45%

Summary

Inno rivals beat Inno on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

Inno Company Profile

Inno Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Inno Holdings Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Brookshire, Texas.

