Comparing FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) & QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QNB and FB Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get QNB alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $90.98 million 1.44 $11.45 million $3.54 9.93 FB Financial $764.61 million 3.79 $116.04 million $2.14 25.35

Dividends

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than QNB. QNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. QNB pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FB Financial pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FB Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for QNB and FB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 0.00 FB Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83

FB Financial has a consensus target price of $60.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.06%. Given FB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FB Financial is more favorable than QNB.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of QNB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of FB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 13.46% 12.53% 0.72% FB Financial 11.73% 10.56% 1.28%

Volatility & Risk

QNB has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FB Financial beats QNB on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

(Get Free Report)

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. The company serves other community banks, thrift institutions, credit unions and other non-bank financial organizations, such as mutual fund companies, insurance companies, and brokerage companies. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans. The company also provides owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate commercial, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, construction, land acquisition, residential lines of credit, and land development loans; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services through its bank branch network and mortgage banking offices in the southeastern United States; direct-to-consumer internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. The company operates full-service bank branches and limited-service branches locations throughout Tennessee, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, Jackson, Birmingham, Florence, Huntsville, Alabama, Bowling Green, and Kentucky; and mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.