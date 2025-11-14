Head to Head Analysis: HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM) & American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) and HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Woodmark and HomesToLife, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Woodmark 1 2 2 0 2.20 HomesToLife 1 0 0 0 1.00

American Woodmark presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.67%. Given American Woodmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than HomesToLife.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark $1.65 billion 0.45 $99.46 million $5.59 9.16 HomesToLife $4.17 million 11.66 -$1.67 million $0.01 331.00

This table compares American Woodmark and HomesToLife”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Woodmark has higher revenue and earnings than HomesToLife. American Woodmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomesToLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of American Woodmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of American Woodmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Woodmark and HomesToLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark 5.11% 9.43% 5.46% HomesToLife N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Woodmark beats HomesToLife on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

About HomesToLife

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

