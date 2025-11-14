Wiser Advisor Group LLC Sells 632 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Wiser Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $617.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

