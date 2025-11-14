Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $1.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $170.55 million during the quarter. Suruga Bank had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 6.98%.
Suruga Bank Stock Performance
Suruga Bank stock remained flat at $80.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02. Suruga Bank has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $80.02.
About Suruga Bank
