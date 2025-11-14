Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $1.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $170.55 million during the quarter. Suruga Bank had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

Suruga Bank Stock Performance

Suruga Bank stock remained flat at $80.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02. Suruga Bank has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $80.02.

Get Suruga Bank alerts:

About Suruga Bank

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.

Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.