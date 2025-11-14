Semperit Ag Hld (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Semperit Ag Hld (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Semperit Ag Hld had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $192.19 million for the quarter.
Semperit Ag Hld Price Performance
SEIGY stock remained flat at $3.47 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.56 million, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Semperit Ag Hld has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.45.
Semperit Ag Hld Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Semperit Ag Hld
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks Quietly Leveraging AI While Everyone Chases NVIDIA
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- LightPath Stock Eyes 50% Upside on Defense Demand Surge
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- CRWD Stock Hits Key Inflection Point Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Semperit Ag Hld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semperit Ag Hld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.