Semperit Ag Hld (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2025

Semperit Ag Hld (OTCMKTS:SEIGYGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Semperit Ag Hld had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $192.19 million for the quarter.

Semperit Ag Hld Price Performance

SEIGY stock remained flat at $3.47 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.56 million, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Semperit Ag Hld has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Semperit Ag Hld Company Profile

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments: Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The company provides hydraulic and industrial hoses; conveyor belts; escalator handrails; profiles for windows, doors and facades, cable car rings, and ski foils; and products for railroad superstructures and toolmaking; and precision liquid silicone parts.

