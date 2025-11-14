Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 63.6% during the second quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,022.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $820.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $779.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $966.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,032.95.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $999.32.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

