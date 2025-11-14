Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading 20.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 20.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 567,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 170,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Grid Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$27.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

