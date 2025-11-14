Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Trading Up 20% – Should You Buy?

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 196,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 126,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sego Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Sego Resources Company Profile
Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sego Resources
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- CRWD Stock Hits Key Inflection Point Ahead of Earnings
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Rigetti’s Q3 Miss Reveals Quantum Funding and Timing Pressures
- What is a Dividend King?
- Monolithic Power Surges in 2025—Time to Buy or Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.