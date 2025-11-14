Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 24,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 112,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 950,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,664,000 after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,584.61. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,796 shares of company stock valued at $53,983,001. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank set a $336.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $279.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.69. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

