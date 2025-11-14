The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Holdings Lifted by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $3,851,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 45.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,663,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $367.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.28 and a 200-day moving average of $381.65.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

