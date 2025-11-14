Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) President James Patrick Reilly Sells 2,184 Shares of Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) President James Patrick Reilly sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $126,257.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 236,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,694,495.28. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Patrick Reilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, James Patrick Reilly sold 1,711 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $97,441.45.

On Wednesday, November 12th, James Patrick Reilly sold 4,099 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $237,127.15.

On Monday, November 10th, James Patrick Reilly sold 7,006 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $407,118.66.

Shares of RDVT stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $57.18. 12,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,538. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.52. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $798.73 million, a PE ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. Red Violet had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Violet, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDVT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Red Violet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Red Violet in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Red Violet from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 932,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Red Violet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 31.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 469,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 111,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Red Violet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the second quarter worth $11,892,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

