Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 2,475

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,475 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 price target on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,425 target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,304.50.

Shares of LON SSE traded down GBX 49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,214. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,112,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,283,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,809.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,794.29. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,307.

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 36.10 EPS for the quarter. SSE had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 16.36%. On average, analysts forecast that SSE will post 163.8865004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

