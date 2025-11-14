Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Price

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from £268 to £254 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.89% from the company’s previous close.

FLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £247 to £242 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £273 to £271 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £223 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £247.50.

Shares of LON FLTR traded down GBX 320 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting £152.20. 360,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,995. The company has a market capitalization of £26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of £147.30 and a 1 year high of £237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is £190.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is £199.34.

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

